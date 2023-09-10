Preview: The Trial Ahead
The trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis is about to begin.
The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, 2023.
Learn more about what happened to Manny Ellis and what led to this historic trial in the KNKX and The Seattle Times' award-winning narrative podcast, The Walk Home.
