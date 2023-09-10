Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Walk Home

Preview: The Trial Ahead

By Mayowa Aina,
Jared Brown
Published September 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lance Kagey Of Rotator Creative

The trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis is about to begin.

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, 2023.

Follow the KNKX's coverage at knkx.org/tpd-trial for regular updates during the trial.

Learn more about what happened to Manny Ellis and what led to this historic trial in the KNKX and The Seattle Times' award-winning narrative podcast, The Walk Home, sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

The Walk Home
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
See stories by Mayowa Aina
Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
See stories by Jared Brown
Related Stories