Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Walk Home

The Verdict

By Mayowa Aina,
Jared Brown
Published December 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Lance Kagey Of Rotator Creative

A Pierce County jury has found Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Shane Burbank, and Timothy Rankine not guilty of all charges related to the 2020 killing of Manny Ellis.

On Dec. 21, 2023, a jury found three Washington police officers not guilty in the March 2020 in-custody death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis in Tacoma after a historic monthslong trial and three days of jury deliberations.

Washington’s Attorney General’s office had charged the officers with murder and manslaughter.

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown sat down together to discuss reaction to the verdict from the officers, Ellis' little sister Monét Carter-Mixon and Tacoma’s mayor Victoria Woodards.

See KNKX's latest coverage at knkx.org/tpd-trial.

Listen to the entire story in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR. It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

The Walk Home
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
See stories by Mayowa Aina
Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
See stories by Jared Brown
Related Stories