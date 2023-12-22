On Dec. 21, 2023, a jury found three Washington police officers not guilty in the March 2020 in-custody death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis in Tacoma after a historic monthslong trial and three days of jury deliberations.

Washington’s Attorney General’s office had charged the officers with murder and manslaughter.

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown sat down together to discuss reaction to the verdict from the officers, Ellis' little sister Monét Carter-Mixon and Tacoma’s mayor Victoria Woodards.

See KNKX's latest coverage at knkx.org/tpd-trial.

Listen to the entire story in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR. It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

