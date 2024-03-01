The Safest City in America

After the officers charged with killing Manny Ellis were acquitted, how is the city of Tacoma moving forward?

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown interviewed Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and other local leaders, activists, lawmakers and more to get perspective into Tacoma's healing process. But they also look back on the details of Manny Ellis' death with new insights and information, including the Tacoma Police Department's recently unsealed Internal Affairs investigation.

See KNKX's latest coverage at knkx.org/tpd-trial.

Listen to the entire story in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR. It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

