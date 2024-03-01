The Safest City in America

Donate
Mayowa Aina,
Jared Brown
Published March 1, 2024
Lance Kagey Of Rotator Creative

After the officers charged with killing Manny Ellis are acquitted, how does the city of Tacoma move forward?

After the officers charged with killing Manny Ellis were acquitted, how is the city of Tacoma moving forward?

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown interviewed Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and other local leaders, activists, lawmakers and more to get perspective into Tacoma's healing process. But they also look back on the details of Manny Ellis' death with new insights and information, including the Tacoma Police Department's recently unsealed Internal Affairs investigation.

See KNKX's latest coverage at knkx.org/tpd-trial.

Listen to the entire story in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR. It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Group Health Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington. She focuses on how people do (or don't) make ends meet, impacts on residents' earning potential and proposed solutions for supporting people living at the margins of our community. Get in touch with her by emailing maina@knkx.org.
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions. He is currently a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow. You can email him at jbrown@knkx.org.
