Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio teams up with saxophonist Karl Denson

Marking their first KNKX studio appearance since 2023, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) recently brought in veteran saxophonist Karl Denson for an exclusive studio session before their Seattle show at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

This session is part of our celebration of Public Radio Music Day. This year’s theme, “Sounds Like Home,” focuses on how noncommercial public radio stations uplift musicians and live performances in their region.

DLO3, a Seattle-based group, and Denson had never shared the stage before this KNKX session, but the pairing felt natural. DLO3 shared some old favorites during their performance, with an additional layer of soulful sonic candy brought by Denson’s saxophone and flute.

The connection between DLO3 and Denson was born from mutual respect, and came together in a brainstorming session with Lamarr and his manager.

“I know Carl because a buddy of mine, C.D. Littlefield used to play in [Denson’s band] Tiny Universe, and I've always been a fan of Carl. So when my manager said, ‘man, maybe we should think about getting Carl Denson to play with us.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, absolutely,” Lamarr said.

Denson not only leads his band Tiny Universe, he co-founded the funk ensemble Greyboy Allstars. He's also played with The Rolling Stones and Lenny Kravitz.

DLO3 have brought the classic combination of organ, guitar and drums to audiences around the world. Eleven years later, Lamarr is looking to the past for inspiration for DLO3 performances like this one.

“I went back, and I'm only listening to super rare old funk and soul grooves,” Lamarr said. “[I'm] just digging in the crates and coming across these things that nobody's ever heard of.”

As amazing as organ sounds on record, it’s really amazing to hear and see how it's played in person. Lamarr uses all four limbs to control the bass, chords and the melody simultaneously.

“All that funky bass was coming from that bare foot over there!” Denson said, referring to Lamarr’s bass lines played on the organ's foot pedals.

“I gotta start paying my foot. It's gonna get mad!” said Lamarr, jokingly.

Hear that funky foot and more in this new session.

Musicians:

Karl Denson- Saxophone, Flute

Delvon Lamarr - organ

Charles Thomas- electric guitar

Sam Groveman - drums

Songs: