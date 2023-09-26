Delvon Lamarr resets his organ trio in a KNKX studio session

Organ player and composer Delvon Lamarr returned for his sixth performance in the KNKX studios and his fourth as a leader. Playing at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley during this trip to Seattle, Lamarr's trio had a new look but the same deep commitment to the groove.

The DLO3 now includes soulful guitarist Josh Perdue from Austin, Texas. His dad led a "12-piece rhythm & blues Motown show band," Perdue explained.

"It was a university of some sort," he laughed.

After meeting and playing with Lamarr in Texas, Perdue said that "the chemistry was amazing!"

Drummer Ehsaan Karimi is a Seattle native with serious jazz chops earned at the Berklee College of Music. He acknowledged the challenges and joy of drumming in the pocket as well as an occasional solo that lets him cut loose.

Lamarr shared his globetrotting adventures with our studio audience, including his relocation to Portage, Indiana which he found out about from his manager/wife Amy Novo when he was touring in Europe. Lamarr exclaimed: "I came home from tour, packed stuff... and I live in Indiana now!"

There was an obstacle to this Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio studio session. The antique Leslie speaker Lamarr counts on for his organ sound had a broken tube bulb and there wasn't a replacement available anywhere.

"You play a 67-year-old instrument you get 67-year-old problems," Lamarr lamented.

Thankfully a backup did the job, but without the vintage Leslie vibrato, making this a special edition of the DLO3. Yes, these jazz musicians can always improvise. We think they sounded great, especially on a pair of songs that haven't yet been recorded. We hope you will, too.

Musicians:



Delvon Lamarr - organ

Josh Perdue - guitar

Ehsaan Karimi - drums

Songs:

