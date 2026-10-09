Bassist Bruce Phares is back in the jazz saddle after health setback

Bruce Phares is one of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite jazz bass players, but a painful condition almost ended his music career.

During a joyful studio session with his friends vibraphonist Susan Pascal, pianist Randy Halberstadt and drummer Mark Ivester, Phares beamed with gratitude. He’s back at it and making an impact.

Phares was a young rising star in the late-'70s when he joined the trio of legendary Seattle soul jazz pianist Overton Berry. That led to work with other jazz giants like George Cables, Charlie Byrd, Larry Coryell and other cream-of-the-crop musicians living around Puget Sound.

“There were so many great jazz musicians that were making their living doing that, also teaching the young-un’s like us how to get in there and do it. As a bass player, I could be working almost six, seven nights a week," Phares said.

In the late-'80s, Phares developed focal dystonia, a condition that causes sudden, intense muscle pain and spasms.

"You’re telling your fingers to do something, and they decide to do something else," he said.

Phares has learned to manage the condition with a "Zen-like" approach. "When you feel it coming on, you welcome it, but we’re all calm, we’re all cool," he said.

Indeed, this quartet session found Phares playing impressive solos and leading the quartet with authority.

He was able to return to action with his friend Overton Berry just before the pandemic, and in 2020 he moved to Vashon Island, Washington, where a new chapter of his music career is underway.

“Vashon Center for the Arts found out I was there,” Phares said.

They asked if he’d play a concert for the opening of their new building. He played the concert — then he got inspired.

“I realized they had this beautiful, massive atrium,” Phares said. "I can start something here that will pay for itself."

He created "Jam in the Atrium,” a series of monthly jazz concerts he leads. It's now in its fifth year.

Phares is grateful for his community on Vashon Island, and his jazz friends on the mainland. He’s playing more often off the island, and also picking up a few music students.

The future looks bright and the proof is in this dazzling performance.

Musicians:



Bruce Phares - Bass

Susan Pascal - Vibraphone

Randy Halberstadt - Piano

Mark Ivester - Drums

Songs:

