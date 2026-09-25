KNKX celebrates 10-year anniversary in Canada with Astrocolor

In early September, KNKX connected to listeners and supporters at The Coda in Victoria, B.C. for a first-ever studio session recorded in Canada. The session featured their hometown modern jazz group Astrocolor.

The event was also a 10th anniversary celebration for KNKX. IN 2016, KNKX, previously KPLU, received new call letters and became community-owned. Listeners in Victoria, B.C. tune into KNKX through the Port Angeles transmitter at 89.3 FM.

Astrocolor formed 11 years ago as a collaboration between DJ and producer Neil James Cook-Dallin and the instrumental jazz-funk group Weird Party.

After Cook-Dallin recorded a Weird Party album, they got an idea to combine their projects.

“I’d been hearing people in the late-'90s sampling old jazz records. Rather than chase down the licensing for old samples, we came up with the idea, ‘what if we were our own samples?’" Dallin said.

The Astrocolor project has explored different ways to combine the electronic and improvisational sides of their music over the years, touching on several genres while cementing their own sound.

The production on Astrocolor’s recordings is pristine, and this live performance showed the organic energy of jazz-informed musicians that makes this band so compelling.

“Virtually everybody in the band is a multi-instrumentalist, also producers and engineers in their own right, so there’s a really diverse palate in this band and we try to make the most of it," Cook-Dallin said.

Singer Lindsay Bryan brings added versatility to Astrocolor’s music. Her ability to work in multiple genres makes her a perfect fit for this ever-evolving ensemble. Bryan’s dreamy, slightly melancholy delivery on the new single “Planted a Flag” is layered beautifully in the arrangement.

The packed house at The Coda was a mix of longtime KNKX listeners and devoted Astrocolor fans. The event was a wonderful way to connect lovers of this public radio station and one of Canada’s finest modern bands.

Musicians:



Neil James Cook-Dallin - keyboards, percussion

Piers Henwood - keyboards

Anand Greenwell - saxophone

Andrew Poirier - guitar

Dave Hyldig - bass

Amrit Basi - drums

Lindsay Bryan - vocals

Songs:

