Art by: Kate Endle
KNKX Connects showcases people and places around Puget Sound. In June, we’re headed to one of our region’s most iconic locations: Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
Tune into KNKX on air and online June 5 through June 9 for a weeklong adventure exploring the history, art and culture of the Market. Through audio, art, photography, music and journalism — discover a new connection with this historic district.
A KNKX Conversation
About the event
What makes a place iconic? At a free event on June 5, KNKX's Florangela Davila will explore this question with former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, Cynthia Brothers of Vanishing Seattle and Rodney Hines of Métier Brewing Company.
