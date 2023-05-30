Artist Spotlight: Kate Endle

The artists of Pike Place Market share their talents with locals and visitors from around the world. It's a unique community, shaped by selling original work in the historic market stalls and small business camaraderie.

Meet Kate Endle, one of the artists featured in our KNKX Connects to Pike Place Market series and learn more about her work.

Q&A with Kate Endle

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Featured artwork: "Owl At Midnight"

Kate Endle "Owl At Midnight"

Tell us more about this particular artwork.

My artwork is heavily influenced by Japanese and Inuit folk art. "Owl At Midnight" is a good example of both of these influences.

What's next? Any new work or projects you're excited to share?

I'm always working on custom pieces for people I meet through Pike Place Market, which is a fun way to connect with people. I'm also working on picture book about the history of the market and that has been an inspiring project to research. Stay tuned!

How long have you been a vendor at Pike Place Market? Why did you decide to start selling your art there?

I'm approaching my 10th year as a market vendor- time flies! A friend of mine had been selling there for a few years and thought I'd be a good fit; he was right!

Is there another local artist (at the market or elsewhere) that you admire?

That's a tough call. There's so much talent and we just brought in nine new artists. Nicole Pepper, of MODHome Ceramics, is one of my favorites. Her ceramics are well designed with a very comfortable and relaxed feel to them.

What is something memorable you’ve witnessed at the market?

There is a whole cast of colorful characters both working, and visiting, the market so it's never a dull moment — except when it's February, on a Tuesday, and there's not a single shopper to be seen.

2020-2021 were pretty special years. Downtown Seattle was still pretty shutdown from the pandemic and Pike Place Market was one of the only local destinations that was actually thriving.

Our vendors and market employees really rallied as community. We had to rebuild the way we sold and interacted with each other and there were a lot of challenges. A lot of those new systems and protocols are still standing and we're a stronger group because of it.

If Pike Place Market had a theme song or specific sound, what would it be?

What a great question! The theme song from "Cheers" seems fitting:

"Making your way in the world today

Takes everything you've got

Taking a break from all your worries

Sure would help a lot

Wouldn't you like to get away?

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name...."

It's applicable on many levels!

That, and the honking of horns and the occasional car stereo booming bass.

You think you know Pike Place Market but you don’t know that...

It's the THIRTY FIFTH most visited tourist destination in the world! Fifteen million visitors a year come to visit us. How great is that?

Learn more about Endle's art at kateendle.com.

