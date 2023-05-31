Artist Spotlight: Ernesto Ybarra

The artists of Pike Place Market share their talents with locals and visitors from around the world. They also create a tight-knit community within the market, accepted not only as an official vendor, but also by their fellow artists.

Meet Ernesto Ybarra, one of the artists featured in our KNKX Connects to Pike Place Market series and learn more about his work.

Q&A with Ernesto Ybarra

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Featured artwork: "Always Walk With Your Head Up"

Ernesto Ybarra "Always Walk With Your Head Up"

Tell us more about this particular artwork.

I love painting people of all cultures and backgrounds, it’s what I see at the Market daily so naturally it has an effect on my work.

What's next? Any new work or projects you're excited to share?

I’m planning a solo show for the fall so keep posted on my social media.

How long have you been a vendor at Pike Place Market? Why did you decide to start selling your art there?

I have been at market for 10 years and I started selling there because I saw artists like myself. It’s really a big artist family.

Is there another local artist (at the market or elsewhere) that you admire?

If I had to choose one it would probably be Grey Day Candles.

What is something memorable you’ve witnessed at the market?

Well, I sell on the outside slabs if weather permits so I’ve seen some wild things but I guess the most memorable is when my son moved here and started working for me. His first day was pretty memorable for me.

If Pike Place Market had a theme song or specific sound, what would it be?

"A Hard Day's Night" by The Beatles.

You think you know Pike Place Market but you don’t know about...

The many services offered to markets vendors and agents.

Learn more about Ybarra's art at ernestoybarra.com.

