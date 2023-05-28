Morning at the Market: Pike Place prepares for annual flower festival

On an early Saturday morning, trucks crowded the street outside of Pike Place Market. Bucket by bucket, local farmers unloaded thousands of colorful flowers. Within half an hour, the Market was filled with a wide array of flowers from the Northwest including tulips, daffodils, irises and peonies.

Every year Pike Place Market celebrates the flower farmers and booths that make the market so vibrant and colorful. Now in its 15th year, the market's Flower Festival took place over a particular warm and sunny May weekend in Seattle.

Flowers are a fixture at Pike Place Market, even in the winter when dried bouquets brighten things up. Held on Mother's Day weekend, the Flower Festival is one of the busiest for vendors who build up extra inventory for the festivities.

More than 35 vendors brought their flowers into the city from farms located in King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. They arrived around 5 a.m. to set up at the empty market, with only some ambitious early morning runners in sight.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Vendors arrived shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 to setup for Pike Place Market's Flower Festival. This year's festival featured over 35 vendors from around western Washington.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Vendors began loading 5 gallon buckets full of flowers inside Pike Place Market in the early morning Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Pa Cha Moua, of New Garden flower farm in Fall City, Wash., places buckets full of tulips and other flowers on tables inside the Market Saturday morning. Pa Cha and her husband Thong Moua have been selling flowers grown at their Fall City farm at Pike Place Market since 1991.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX After a busy period of unloading, the Market is filled with flowers and a kaleidoscope of color.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Bright spring bouquets filled the long vendor tables at Pike Place Market. Dozens of vendors sell their flowers along this section of the market, each booth representing a different farm.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Tulips that look lovely in an arranged bouquet are stunning en masse. Many visitors went away with flowers, photos of flowers or both.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Additional vendors and flowers expanded beyond the Market's hallways onto the brick street outside for the Flower Festival.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Freshly cut stems and fallen flowers quickly covered the ground around the vendors. On Saturday evening everything was cleared out, leaving bare floors behind. The next morning, it started all over again.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Nhuchia Xiong poses Rosie, a golden retriever, for a photo outside the Brandon's Garden booth at Pike Place Market Saturday May 13, 2023.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX McShelle Jasengnou finishes an arrangement at Woodinville Valley Farm's booth. The farm has been a vendor at the market since 1988.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Fragrant lilacs and purple tulips wait to be selected at the Market.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX By mid-morning, the temperatures and foot traffic both increased. With thousands of flowers unloaded and bouquets standing ready to browse, the Flower Festival was in full swing.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX By the end of the day Sunday, the flowers thinned and those remaining began to wilt in the 80 degree weather.

