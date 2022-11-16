Top jazz, blues and Latin artists nominated for the 2023 Grammys

Drummer and educator Terri Lyne Carrington's "New Standards Vol.1" has been nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

Carrington is a NEA Jazz Master, multiple Grammy winner and the founder of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. She recently published a book of 101 lead sheets of jazz compositions by women – her intent is to record all of them.

Also nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album:



The Yellowjackets for "Parallel Motion."

Saxophonist Wayne Shorter's set recorded live at the Detroit Jazz Festival.

Drummer Peter Erskine's trio "Live in Italy."

"LongGone" from the second reunion of saxophonist Joshua Redman's outstanding quartet of the 1990s with Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

In the running for Best Vocal Jazz Album are The Baylor Project for their recording "The Evening: Live at APPARATUS." Drummer Mark Baylor also picked up a nomination for Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

Newcomer Samara Joy's album "Linger Awhile" made the list, as did Cecile McLorin Salvant's "Ghost Song," Carmen Lundy's "Fade to Black," and the Manhattan Transfer's 50th anniversary celebration recording with the WDR Funkhausorchester.

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" was nominated for Best Music Film, and the group Ranky Tanky got the Best Regional Roots Music nod for their set recorded at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Best Traditional Blues albums nominees include Buddy Guy's "The Blues Don't Lie" and Charlie Musselwhite's "Mississippi Son." Best Contemporary Blues albums include Shemekia Copeland's "Done Come Too Far" and Ben Harper's "Bloodline Maintenance."

Bonnie Raitt dominates the Americana category this year, with her album "Just Like That...," picking up nominations for Best Americana Album, and the title track for Best American Roots Song. Another track, "Made Up Mind" is nominated for Best Americana Performance.

Dr. John's final recording, "Things Happen That Way," is also nominated for Best Americana Album, along with Keb' Mo's "Good To Be." Fantastic Negrito's "Oh Betty" and Aaron Neville's "Stomping Ground" from the "Take Me To The River" recordings are listed for Best American Roots Performance.

The Spanish Harlem Orchestra's latest, "Imágenes Latinas" is nominated for Best Tropical Latin Album.

Nominees for Best Latin Jazz Album include:



Arturo O'Farrill's Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra "Fandango at the Wall in New York."

Panamanian pianist Danilo Perez and his Global Messengers for "Crisálida."

Puerto Rican saxophonist Miguel Zenon for his "Musica De Las Americas."

Brazilian jazz-fusion vocal icon Flora Purim's first album in 17 years, "If You Will."

View the entire list of Grammy nominees here. The 65th Grammy Awards show will be televised on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.