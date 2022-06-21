Dr. John's final album available for pre-order, releases September 23

New Orleans native Mac Rebennack took on the "Dr. John" persona in the 1960s, transforming himself into an unforgettable character steeped in the swamps and the voodoo lore of the city.

A master songwriter himself, Rebennack's appreciation for a well-written song, regardless of genre, led him to all kinds of musical collaborations and tributes.

Dr. John was recording a new album when he died of a heart attack on June 6, 2019 at age 77. His daughter, Karla Pratt, stepped in as executive producer to finish the album, "Things Happen That Way."

On the album, Dr. John offers his take on classic country ballads, gospel music and an updated version of his 1968 psychedelic voodoo song "I Walk on Guilded Splinters." The record features guitarist and producer Shane Theriot, bassist Will Lee, keyboardists Jon Cleary and David Torkanowsky, drummer Carl Nuccio, and rock group Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real.

The original songs on the album reflect a colorful and eventful life, including "Holy Water," "Give Myself A Good Talkin' To" and "Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone."

"Things Happen That Way," is now available for pre-order from Rounder Records, with a release date of September 23 for CD and digital download, and October 14 for the vinyl edition.