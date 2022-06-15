© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz

A conversation with rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published June 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Samara Joy visits Seattle this month, performing with the Pasquale Grasso Trio. A second show has been added to her scheduled appearance at Jazz Alley on June 27.

Before releasing her self-titled debut album in 2021, the young jazz vocalist from New York was named an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar and won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

Since graduating from SUNY Purchase's jazz studies program, Joy has entered the "bigger classroom" performing and touring.

KNKX Jazz Reporter Robin Lloyd spoke with Joy about being inspired by her family, her teachers and mentors— including the legendary jazz educator Barry Harris; learning even more on the bandstand, and her hopes for the future.

Tags

Jazz Samara Joy
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
