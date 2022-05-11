"Take Me to the River New Orleans" documentary opens in Seattle on May 20

After the success of his 2014 film "Take Me to the River Memphis," musician and filmmaker Martin Shore expanded his organization to include a national musical tour and an educational initiative, offering living history instructional resources to accompany the two documentaries.

The Take Me to the River organization's mission is "to empower communities by promoting tolerance and respect for all people and cultures, creating a deeper understanding and relevance of history and civil rights, showing how cross-cultural collaboration in music and the arts have impacted our society."

Plans are in place to tell the stories of more cities and their musical histories and global impact.

Take Me to the River New Orleans - OPENING APRIL 22, from director Martin Shore

Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shore's second film "Take Me to the River New Orleans" premiered in New Orleans on April 22. It is showing in select theatres nationwide. The full double-album soundtrack was released April 29.

"Take Me To The River New Orleans" is playing at the Varsity Theatre in Seattle, May 20-26. More information and tickets here.