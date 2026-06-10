KNKX honors Juneteenth 2026

The effective end of slavery in the United States took place on June 19, 1865. This historic milestone marks the anniversary of the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Celebrate Juneteenth with us by exploring regional events, programming and music.

Regional events and exhibitions

Atlantic Street Juneteenth Celebration

Thursday, June 18

📍 Rainier Beach Community Center, Seattle

🎟️ Free, RSVP encouraged

Get to know local vendors and artists, enjoy tasty bites from regional food trucks, and watch educational and dynamic performances. There will also be access to free swag and free food. Presented by Seattle Parks & Recreation and Atlantic Street Center.

Winter in America: A Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson Tribute

Friday, June 19

📍 Royal Room, Seattle

🎟️ Free, RSVP encouraged

Winter in America is an homage highlighting Gil Scott-Heron’s and Brian Jackson’s inspirational music, poetry, and original spoken word. The show engages today’s audience with Scott-Heron’s and Jackson’s signature themes: the African-American experience and unity in the struggle for justice everywhere. It features some of the best artists in the Pacific Northwest. Presented by South Hudson Music Project.

Marsha Ambrosius Live at Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Friday, June 19

📍 Jimi Hendrix Park, Seattle

🎟️ Free, RSVP encouraged

Join thousands at the Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Jimi Hendrix Park for a powerful day of music, culture, food, community, and celebration honoring Black legacy, resilience, and joy in Seattle. This year’s festival features Grammy-nominated international soul songstress Marsha Ambrosius of Floetry. Africatown Community Land Trust.

Juneteenth at NAAM

Friday, June 19

📍 Judkins Park & NAAM, Seattle

🎟️ Free

Juneteenth at NAAM is centered around this year’s theme, The Sound of Connection. From vibrant programs across the NAAM and Judkins Park, the celebration features local artists, community conversations, and hands-on family activities. There will also be Living Voices performances, a FIFA World Cup watch party, local organizations, small businesses, food vendors, sports activations, and more. Presented by NAAM.

Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom

Friday, June 19

📍 LeMay – America’s Car Museum Haub Family Field, Tacoma

🎟️ Free, RSVP encouraged

Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at the 2026 Juneteenth Celebration, an all‑day outdoor festival at LeMay Car Museum. Featuring music, food, art, resources, and merchants. Presented by WayOut Kids & Co.

Kent Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20

Morrill Meadows Park, Kent

🎟️ Free

This year’s theme, Freedom Through Culture and Community, emphasizes the importance of coming together to celebrate Black history, resilience, and contributions to American society. This family-friendly event will offer a full day of free entertainment, cultural performances, and community unity to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Presented by Kent Black Action Commission.

A Juneteenth Weekend Celebration - REVIVAL

June 19-20

Midtown Square, Seattle

🎟️ Free

This two-day Juneteenth celebration features the annual REVIVAL Market in celebrating its 5th year. Featuring Black-owned businesses, creatives, and organizations from across the region. Presented by Arte Noir and ULMS EcoDistrict.

Scenes from the Northwest's Black Community

At the KNKX Studios

Oakland-based modern blues man Fantastic Negrito visited the KNKX studios for a few songs with his quintet.

Singer-songwriter Sunny War skyrocketed from street performer to national sensation, weaving a unique sound that blends blues and Americana with intricate guitar work.