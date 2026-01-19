Civil Rights leader Elmer Dixon on activism then and now

In honor of Martin Luther King Junior day, and KNKX wanted to take a moment to talk with a prominent leader in the Civil Rights Movement here in Seattle.

Elmer Dixon grew up a witness to the Civil Rights Movement, and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Seattle in 1961.

Dixon was one of the founders of Seattle's chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1968. Only 17 at the time, he was excited to be part of the movement "and help to shape a new world, a new place, a new country, where people, all people, were respected, regardless of color and position in life."

Now 75, Dixon runs his own business in Seattle and is a diversity trainer who speaks about his experiences with the Black Panther Party.

KNKX reporter Freddy Monares recently talked with Dixon about his past activism and the message he is sharing with young people today.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

