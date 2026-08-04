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'Ceremonies change lives' Nisqually youth learn and guide through paddling

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
Aliya Choke guides a crew during a practice run at Solo Point for the tribal canoe journey 2026, to the Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlach, near Olympia.
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Aliya Choke guides a crew during a practice run at Solo Point for the 2026 tribal canoe journey to the Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlach, near Olympia.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
A crew of six native paddlers, all men, plus a you woman skipper, practice on calm, clear water near a rocky shoreline in Puget Sound, Washington state.
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Skipper-in-training Aliyah Choke, 19, guides a crew of six paddlers in a traditional cedar canoe during a practice at Solo Point, near the Nisqually Reservation. The 1854 Medicine Creek Treaty that ceded tribal land to reserve rights including fishing and hunting was signed just few miles south, near the Nisqually Delta.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
The Nisqually Canoe Family during a practice. Canoe families travel from across the Northwest for the annual canoe journey. This year, the final destination is the Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlach.
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The Nisqually Canoe Family during a practice. Canoe families travel from across the Northwest for the annual canoe journey. This year, the final destination is the Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlach.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
A paddle for the 2026 Paddle to Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlatch. The theme of this year’s journey is “healing through our waters by honoring our ancestors.”
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A paddle for the 2026 Paddle to Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlatch. The theme of this year’s journey is “healing through our waters by honoring our ancestors.”
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
The Nisqually Canoe Family launches their cedar canoe during a practice for the 2026 annual canoe journey. This year's theme is “healing through our waters by honoring our ancestors.”
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The Nisqually Canoe Family launches their cedar canoe during a practice for the 2026 annual canoe journey. This year's theme is “healing through our waters by honoring our ancestors.”
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
A bearded man with form line tattoos stands on a rocky shore, smiling and gesturing
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Former tribal council member Hweqwidi Hanford McCloud is a skipper for the Nisqually Canoe Family. He helped host the last canoe journey potlach for his tribe, in 2016.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Every summer in the Pacific Northwest, tribal canoe families paddle for miles in cedar canoes, to a traditional potlach. Hosting duties rotate and many families spend more than a week on the water, coming from as far as Alaska and beyond.

These canoe journeys have taken place nearly every summer since 1989, when it started with the Paddle to Seattle.

This year, the Nisqually tribe is hosting the Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlach, near Olympia. The theme of this year’s journey is “healing through our waters by honoring our ancestors.”

KNKX Environment Reporter Bellamy Pailthorp was invited to ride along during a practice with the Nisqually Canoe Family, in which 19-year-old Aliyah Choke was training to become a skipper, under the guidance of former tribal council member Hweqwidi Hanford McCloud.

Choke is a descendent of Billy Frank Jr., the famous Nisqually defender of tribal treaty fishing rights.

Click "Listen" above, to hear this audio postcard.

The cedar canoes landed on Nisqually territories on July 31. The traditional potlach continues through Aug. 5.
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Arts & Culture KNKX originalNisqually TribeCanoe Journey
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
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