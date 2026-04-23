Parks Tacoma’s Proposition 1 asks voters to approve $155 million bond

A special election in Tacoma seeks voter approval for a $155 million bond measure, Proposition 1 . Ballots are due on April 28. If passed, it would pay for capital improvements at about 40 locations over six years, according to Parks Tacoma. The measure seeks to replace current revenue that is expiring and would not increase property taxes.

Historically, voters have supported the parks system in Tacoma, which has a national reputation for its extensive and diverse facilities. A walk along the Ruston Way waterfront provides a first glimpse of amenities: A bike path extends from the expansive Point Defiance Park with the Zoo and Aquarium and loop trail, past a fishing pier with sea lions frolicking alongside it. Continuing south, there is an historic fire boat and the sculptures and garden of Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park .

Multiple industrial areas — some of which once sat on toxic, contaminated soils — have been transformed for public access.

“When you think of some of the best parts about Tacoma, you think about our parks, especially here on the waterway, from Point Defiance to the new Dune Peninsula Park, to this entire Ruston Way waterfront,” said Laura Svancarek, executive director of the nonprofit Tacoma On the Go . "I mean, these are incredible gems of the South Sound that people appreciate.”

Tacoma On the Go, which advocates for better mobility through walking, biking and public transit, has endorsed the measure.

Svancarek, who arrived at the waterfront on a bright red e-bike, said the trip was a bit of a rollercoaster ride, with broken pavement and tree roots pushing through. She is excited that the bond measure aims to fix the sidewalks and make biking here more enjoyable.

“But it's also a matter of accessibility for all, and ensuring that all people, you know, if they use a mobility aid like a wheelchair or a walker or electric scooter, can still travel the full length of our waterfront,” she said.

Proposition 1 would pay for improvements to trails and greenway accessibility — a direct response to community feedback. But the bond measure would also support updates and improvements to playgrounds, pools, ballfields and spray parks in every neighborhood.

“For example, the spray ground that we have over here is about 10 to 15 years old, and those mechanical systems age out,” said Terry Jungman, the districtwide capital program manager and one of the architects of the bond measure for Parks Tacoma.

Jungman was pointing to the spray ground in the middle of a vast facility called the South End Recreation Adventure , or SERA. He said upgrades here include replacing those older spray systems and a complete renovation of the heavily used tennis courts, where the pavement is cracked and heaving, while adding pickleball lines to give them broader appeal. Additionally, a four-plex of multi-use baseball and soccer fields will be converted from grass to artificial turf with updated lighting so they can be used year-round.

All of this can be done without increasing property taxes, Jungman said.

“It is very much a ‘take care of what we have’ bond measure,” he said. “We are not looking to make big moves to expand our system or build new community centers. We're really focusing on replacement and upgrade of existing facilities.”

Capital improvements

Parks Tacoma, a government agency independent of the city, is facing a multi-million dollar operating deficit.

Jungman said this bond package is only for capital needs and cannot directly address the deficit, though the improvements aim to reduce operating costs over time.

One example: replacing the equipment in a spray ground means less servicing over the course of the summer.

“So in an indirect way, this capital bond that we're putting forward for voters would help us with some of these things on the operational side,” he said.

And planned improvements are pretty basic, like replacing over-used porta potties with a permanent restroom building at the popular South End Tacoma Charlotte’s Blueberry Park .

Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX Charlotte's Blueberry Park will get a permanent restroom building if the Parks Tacoma bond package passes on April 28th.

“That would be really nice. We have no restroom here now, and that makes it hard,” said Mac Capwell.

Capwell is a volunteer park steward here, where a former blueberry farm was reclaimed by the community. Rows of 10-foot-high bushes towered above us and offer free fruit every summer to anyone who wants it.

“When it's blueberry season, this park is vast. It has thousands of blueberry bushes, and some people come with their buckets and their ladders and they pick and that's great,” Capwell said. “That's what the park is for. But it can be limiting to not have the facilities like a bathroom, which seems like a pretty basic need.”

Capwell, who is a social worker, said having a robust park system is an important way to serve and connect the community.

“And this particular park also offers a bunch of free food, and that's really, really awesome,” they said.

The bond measure needs a 60% supermajority to pass. It would cost the average homeowner about $250 a year — the same they are paying now.

If it fails, Jungman said, they will go back to the community for feedback on what they got wrong and how to move forward.