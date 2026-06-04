Pets on deck: Washington State Ferries update pet policy ahead of summer

There's a new pet policy for Washington State Ferries.

Service animals were already allowed on the vessels. But now, passengers can bring the family dog, cat, parrot, ferret or any other pet inside the cabin — with a few caveats.

Washington State Ferries approved the change to its pet policy following a large and mostly positive response from riders and crew members during a trial run.

John Vezina, the assistant secretary for the ferry system, said no matter how well-trained, dogs must be in a harness or a crate. Cats and other animals have to kept in crates as well, and animals are not allowed on seats or tables.

"If it's a large dog, it must be on the floor. We cannot have pets on the seats," he said. "If it's a small animal in a carrier, you can put that in your lap."

Small dogs can sit on laps as well.

Animals are allowed on decks and outdoor passenger areas and in designated indoor areas, but they cannot be kept in the galley or near the food court.

Vezina said crews are also preparing for the inevitable: "We're going to have pet stations so if a pet makes a mess, we expect the owner to clean up after it and we'll provide bags for that."

If a pet gets too excited or aggressive, crew members can ask the passenger to take it to their car or move to one of the outside seating areas.

“Our updated pet policy builds on a trial that began last summer, when pets were allowed in most passenger areas except galleys and on indoor seats,” said Steve Nevey, the state transportation department's deputy secretary, in a news release. “We heard from employees and customers. Some supported the trial, while others had concerns about cleanliness, safety and enforcement. This updated policy strikes a balance by allowing pets in certain areas while addressing those concerns.”

Over the next few weeks, new pet policy signs are being posted, along with pet relief stations and waste bags. The new signage and pet stations should be in place by July 1.