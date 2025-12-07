Seattle sees uptick in reports of daytime coyote encounters

Nighttime coyote sightings are not uncommon in Western Washington. But a recent uptick in daytime encounters has some Seattle residents near Volunteer Park and the Washington Park Arboretum concerned.

Seattle Parks & Recreation Communications Manager Rachel Schulkin described the kinds of reports they have received from the public.

"I'm talking about interactions that people have reported with coyotes that felt threatening or dangerous to them," Schulkin said. "Particularly the majority of them have been taking place in the Arboretum area over the last few weeks."

Schulkin said none of the reports have been about coyotes harming people. But one bit a dog during daylight hours and someone also reported that a coyote had stolen a coat with food in it.

Seattle Parks works with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to coordinate how to handle coyotes.

In an emailed statement, Chase Gunnell, a communications manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the department "is aware of recent reports of coyotes acting aggressively in Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum and Volunteer Park," adding that this was "likely due to habituation to humans and human-provided food sources."

These are likely the same group of coyotes moving between both parks, according to the department.

Gunnell also pointed to information about how coyote sightings seem to increase in the fall and winter around Seattle and King County.

The department said that this is likely because less vegetation means the coyotes are easier to see in those areas, and that coyotes may need to travel further to find food at this time of year.

The Woodland Park Zoo has an interactive Carnivore Spotter map where people can submit reports and see where other sightings have been reported.

Department of Fish and Wildlife coyote safety tips:

Don't feed coyotes

If you encounter a coyote, do not run away. Instead, make yourself big, shout at it, make noise, wave sticks, and/or throw things.

If walking with a smaller dog, pick it up around coyotes. Pull larger dogs close to you.

Lower the risk of encounters by keeping dogs leashed, keeping cats inside, and avoiding early morning or late night walks.

From February through July, coyotes are raising young and may not haze as easily. If they start to get agitated, calmly back away from the coyote while maintaining eye contact.

Contact entities such as the Woodland Park Zoo to let them know about the encounter.

If there are attacks on supervised pets or backyard fowl, or an injured or dangerous animal, contact Department of Fish and Wildlife officers by calling 360–902–2936, emailing WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov, or by reporting online at: wdfw.wa.gov/about/enforcement/report.

KNKX's Izzy Ross contributed reporting to this story.