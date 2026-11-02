Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle author champions civic engagement year-round

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
A United States flag flies from a flag pole with the top of a tree in the background
Emil Moffatt
/
KNKX
Author Eric Liu's book "Live Like a Citizen" invites readers to practice eight habits of citizenship that he said can make elections a little less existential.

Seattle author Eric Liu has spent plenty of time inside the beltway of Washington, D.C.

He was a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton. President Barack Obama appointed him to a commission on community service.

Liu has also been active around Puget Sound, where he has served on library and education boards. He started the nonprofit Citizen University with his late wife, Jená Cane, which promotes the habits and skills of citizenship.

His new book, Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Our Country, builds on that work.

“I wrote this book because fundamentally, we are in a time right now where our politics is so dehumanizing and flattening, and our culture, even beyond politics, rewards putting people in little boxes,” Liu said.

The book was released in October, just ahead of the midterm elections, so KNKX called up Liu to get his perspective on this moment.

Interview Highlights

Better engaging as citizens

The way I organize this book, Emil, is around eight elemental ways of being, these verbs that we have kind of forgotten how to do in American life: how to see, how to listen, how to feel, how to join, how to fight, how to change, how to imagine, and how to commit. That all of these are elemental habits, that if we don't know how to do these with people we aren't sure we know, or aren't sure we like, then our hopes of creating a durable, stable society where elections don't feel existential every two years get really diminished.

An orange illustrated book jacket cover with large upper case letters that read Live Like A Citizen
Simon and Schuster
Eric Liu's new book offers lessons he's learned from more than a dozen years running the Seattle-based nonprofit Citizen University

Dealing with national ‘grief’

We as a society are living through...all of these sedimentary layers of unnamed, unacknowledged, unaddressed, unrequited pain, loss and grief. Whether it's COVID, whether it's 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan that ended in a shambles, whether it is the fact that we had a “racial reckoning” after George Floyd, and then rapidly retreated from that. Whether it's 50 years of the evaporation of the middle class and the American dream and this sense that, "Hey, wait a minute, this future that I thought maybe my kids could have, much less I could have, is receding out of view." And the pain that goes with that, if it's not named and acknowledged, if we don't practice what it's like actually to make space for each other in facing that pain, it doesn't disappear. Grief unacknowledged curdles into grievance.

What gives him hope

What history teaches us is that at various points that people have thought were “end times,” that they were also simultaneously “begin-again times.” I'm incredibly excited about the ways in which Gen Z and Gen Alpha have come to a much more humane way of understanding the balance of work and life and purpose. I'm super excited about the ways in which people are recognizing across generations right now the power of the local and turning their gaze away just from the reality TV show that is national politics and turning to neighborhood and place.
Tags
Arts & Culture KNKX originalvotingElections
Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
See stories by Emil Moffatt
Related Stories