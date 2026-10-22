Seattle Mayor Wilson wants to change how the city handles homelessness
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson wants to change the way homelessness is handled in the city. Wilson is expanding a strategy used over the summer.
During the World Cup, service providers, law enforcement, city leaders and others collaborated to successfully find housing for almost everyone living on the street in Pioneer Square. Wilson's proposal to expand the effort citywide would cost an estimated $37 million. It also aims to better coordinate existing services.
Click "Listen" above to hear this story.