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Seattle Mayor Wilson wants to change how the city handles homelessness

KNKX Public Radio | By Lisa Brooks
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM PDT

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson wants to change the way homelessness is handled in the city. Wilson is expanding a strategy used over the summer.

During the World Cup, service providers, law enforcement, city leaders and others collaborated to successfully find housing for almost everyone living on the street in Pioneer Square. Wilson's proposal to expand the effort citywide would cost an estimated $37 million. It also aims to better coordinate existing services.

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Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks hosts Weekend Edition as well as fills in as News Host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KNKX.
See stories by Lisa Brooks
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