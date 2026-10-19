Puget Sound's southern resident killer whale population has grown

The southern resident killer whale population that frequents Puget Sound grew in the most recent census conducted by the Center for Whale Research. As of July 1, the official count of the endangered orcas is 76 identified individuals — two more than last year.

The center said it was also the first annual increase for the K Pod in more than two decades, but the data shows these whales are still not reproducing at rates necessary to recover.

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