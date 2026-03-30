Tedeschi Trucks Band: Future Soul 2026 Tour

Tuesday, August 4 at 6 p.m.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

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Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschiand Derek Trucks, has announced the details for their sixth studio album, Future Soul, and released the first single “I Got You.”The 11-track collection, the band’s most powerful album to date, will be released on Friday, March 20th via Fantasy Records in the middle of TTB’s 10-show headlining run at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. The infectious “I Got You,” written by guitarist/vocalist Mike Mattison, takes cues from the spirit of Derek and the Dominos and Delaney & Bonnie to create a driving, mid-tempo classic. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the official video. PRESS HERE to pre-save Future Soul on DSPs and to pre-order on CD and vinyl.

“‘I Got You’ is a breath of fresh air and pretty different for us,” shares Trucks. “It feels like the band, but it doesn’t feel like anything we’ve done before.”

Produced by Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood) and co-produced by Trucks, Future Soul – recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording (Jacksonville, FL) as well as Phantom Studios (Gallatin, TN) – marks the follow-up to TTB’s 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, I Am The Moon, and their latest live release, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’) (2025). The heart, honesty, and full-band collaboration on Future Soul makes the forthcoming album the most unique collection to date from the revered 12-piece powerhouse ensemble. The majority of the songwriting was done by Trucks, Tedeschi, Mattison, Gabe Dixon, and Tyler Greenwell with the music sonically pulling from a variety of influences including funk, rock ‘n roll, blues, soul, punk, and much more. Track listing for Future Soul below.

www.tedeschitrucksband.com | www.lukasnelson.com

Entry deadline is April 6, 2026.