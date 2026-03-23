Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes
- Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes
- Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m.
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville
Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Hurray for the Riff Raff
Under open skies, Rhiannon Giddens brings together Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Raff for a joyful celebration of American songs that connect generations.
Show starts at 6:00pm
Gates will open approximately 90 minutes before scheduled start
www.rhiannongiddens.com | www.marychapincarpenter.com | www.hurrayfortheriffraff.com
Entry deadline is April 6, 2026.