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Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes

KNKX Public Radio
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:49 PM PDT
KAREN COX
/
ste-michelle.com

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Hurray for the Riff Raff

Under open skies, Rhiannon Giddens brings together Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Raff for a joyful celebration of American songs that connect generations.

Show starts at 6:00pm
Gates will open approximately 90 minutes before scheduled start

www.rhiannongiddens.com | www.marychapincarpenter.com | www.hurrayfortheriffraff.com

Entry deadline is April 6, 2026.

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