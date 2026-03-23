Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes

Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Hurray for the Riff Raff

Under open skies, Rhiannon Giddens brings together Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Raff for a joyful celebration of American songs that connect generations.

Show starts at 6:00pm

Gates will open approximately 90 minutes before scheduled start

www.rhiannongiddens.com | www.marychapincarpenter.com | www.hurrayfortheriffraff.com

Entry deadline is April 6, 2026.