Isaac Mizrahi

Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma Armory, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Actor, host, writer, designer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi’s acclaimed concert performances have been described by The New York Times as “determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits.”

His one-of-a-kind show brings together comedy, commentary, and an array of classic and soon-to-be classic songs from Stephen Sondheim to Blondie, from Comden & Green to Madonna. Accompanied by his six-piece jazz band, “Mizrahi is the real deal when it comes to cabaret: He’s charming, he sounds great, and he is seriously funny” (TheaterMania).

For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com and follow on social @IMISAACMIZRAHI.

Entry deadline is April 6, 2026.