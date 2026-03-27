Despite some child care cuts, Washington lawmakers expand access to free preschool

Washington state lawmakers drilled down on early education during this year’s legislative session. Among their actions, they cleared the way for the state to expand its free preschool program for low-income families.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed legislation on March 14 to create the PreK Promise Account. This account will allow the state to accept up to $170 million annually over the next decade from the Ballmer Group. This investment will help expand the number of free preschool seats for low-income students offered by the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, also known as ECEAP.

“Passing this bill was a critical step in accepting an incredible gift from the Ballmer Group,” Ferguson said in a news release . “Our state faces significant budget challenges, and families are dealing with rising costs. This is one way we are working together to transform the lives of kids and families across Washington.”

ECEAP serves over 14,000 students across the state, but the Ballmer Group is striving to help expand the program by up to 10,000 seats . Along with adding seats, the gift stipulates that the state avoid making funding cuts to the early education program. Last year, the state’s budget woes forced ECEAP to reduce the number of spots it offered. It also cut services provided to children under three years old.

Andi Smith, the executive director of Ballmer Group’s Washington state office, said in a news release, “The PreK Promise Account signed into law today enables philanthropy to support that work, paving the way for Ballmer Group’s commitment to help bring high-quality early learning to more families.”

The state's free preschool program serves children ages 3 and 4 from households making 36% of the state median income or less. It also provides health screenings and free meals to students. Children from households that can make over that threshold can still qualify if they meet certain criteria, such as if they are experiencing homelessness or qualify for special education services.

Early education advocates believe the Ballmer Group’s gift will be transformational. Katy Warren, the deputy director of the Washington State Association for Head Start & ECEAP, praised the investment.

“This is going to provide opportunities that parents didn't even know they needed until their kiddo went to ECEAP and they saw how transformative it is,” she said.

Along with the PreK Promise Account, state lawmakers also passed legislation this session to ease redundant licensing requirements for ECEAP and Head Start programs to make it easier for them to operate at public schools and community colleges.

Previously, some early education programs had to prove their facilities met state requirements even if they were located at a public school. Republican state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, who sponsored the new law, said this could delay preschool classrooms opening.

“As we work to expand preschool access statewide, we cannot afford delays that are entirely preventable,” Eslick said in a news release . “This law removes that barrier so children can be in the classrooms that are ready to serve them and families are not left scrambling for care.”

Some early education initiatives failed to make it across the finish line. A proposal to expand access to ECEAP for military families failed to get a vote in the state House and Senate.