Dianne Reeves Christmas Time Is Here

Published November 17, 2025 at 3:00 AM PST
Jody Levin

Dianne Reeves — one of the pre-eminent jazz vocalists in the world today — brings her fresh interpretations of Christmas standards to Meany for a night of holiday magic. Her brilliant virtuosity, improvisational prowess and unique jazz flair are showcased in a set of music from her celebrated album, Christmas Time Is Here. A multiple Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master, the legendary Reeves is a natural wonder not to be missed. Wynton Marsalis calls her, “one of the most powerful, purposeful, and accurate voices of this or any time.”

The most admired jazz diva since the heyday of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday
— The New York Times

Entry deadline is November 24, 2025.
