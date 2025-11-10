Michael Feinstein - Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration

Tuesday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Get ready for an extraordinary musical journey with the legendary Michael Feinstein. Through a captivating multimedia performance, Feinstein breathes life into iconic songs, blending holiday classics and more. The concert includes a wide-ranging selection of favorites with melodies that promise an unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the holiday season.

The concert may include songs like “White Christmas Overture”, “Through the Years”, “Never Walk Alone”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Hannukah in Santa Monica”, “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing”, “Somewhere”, “Count Your Blessings”, “White Christmas”, “Heavenly Peace”, “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Best Christmas of All”, “The Secret of Christmas”, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Winter Wonderland” and "The Christmas Song.”

Michael Feinstein is as much a Christmas season ritual as the Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall or visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

— The New York Times

Entry deadline is November 17, 2025.