KNKX honors Native American Heritage Month 2025
KNKX honors and celebrates the deep-rooted traditions, languages, and stories of Native communities and America's first peoples.
This heritage month is celebrated each year from November to recognize Native communities across the intercontinental United States, Canada, and Americas. It is also a month to raise awareness about contemporary and historical challenges.
Celebrate Native American Heritage month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.
Regional Events and Exhibitions
Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving
September 13, 2025 - August 30, 2026 at The Burke Museum, Seattle
This exhibition showcases both historical and contemporary woven items, including blankets, tunics, hoods, and skirts. Journey through the seasonal cycle of weaving, from gathering materials and spinning wool to dyeing with natural ingredients and weaving intricate designs.
Fancy Dancer
September 18 - November 2 at Seattle Rep, Seattle
Fancy Dancer is an autobiographical play. Growing up half Lakota and half white, Lara lives as an outsider until she discovers the story of Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and is compelled to become a dancer. Presented by Seattle Rep and Seattle Children's Theatre.
Indigenous Futurisms Seattle
November 15 at North Seattle College, Seattle
Indigenous Futurisms is an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The event will feature workshops, panels, and interactive experiences featuring indigenous youth, adults, and elders from Indigenous communities. Presented by Indigenous Futurists Society.
RESgiving 2025
November 19 at Central Saloon, Seattle
Attend a fundraising event of food, music, and celebration for Red Eagle Soaring Native Youth Theatre. Free admission.
November Native Art Market
November 22-23 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Seattle
Support Native artisans and empower Indigenous communities. Shop beautiful pieces from master artists, such as apparel, jewelry, drums, prints, & more. Presented by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation.
November Art Market
November 29-December 1 at Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, Seattle
Support Indigenous vendors, arts, and traditional food during a three-day art market. Free admission. Presented by The Duwamish Tribe.
This is Native Land
Permanent Exhibition at Washington State History Museum, Tacoma
This Is Native Land invites visitors to understand Washington State through the lived experiences and voices of its Native people. Read more about the exhibit below! Presented by The Washington State Historical Society.
Scenes from Northwest Native communities
-
The permanent exhibition at the Washington State History Museum features contemporary art from more than 100 Native contributors.
-
The Baker River salmon run reached a historic milestone this year due to efforts from the tribe, state wildlife officials and the hydroelectric utility that caused the decline.
-
In Seattle, two local radio shows on Daybreak Star Radio and KEXP, are joining the efforts to illuminate and celebrate the Indigenous jazz genius.
-
The statue depicts Billy Frank Jr. wearing jeans, a button-down shirt and a bolo tie. Below his cowboy boots, salmon are jumping out of the Nisqually River.
-
The annual festival marks the anniversary of voting rights for Makah tribal members, which they celebrate with a packed weekend of cultural displays.
Celebrating Native musicians
Khu.éex' deliver a dynamic, poetic performance at the KNKX studios
Seattle based Indigenous jazz fusion group Khu.éex' shares their unique modern grooves, deeply connected to centuries old tribal traditions, in song and conversation at the KNKX studios.
Otis Taylor brings his unique blues sound to KNKX
Otis Taylor is a unique Blues artist for many reasons. With 15 studio albums and 12 Blues Music Awards, he has made his mark as an originator of Trance Blues, a style that describes his mesmerizing approach to music and the blues.