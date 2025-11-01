KNKX honors Native American Heritage Month 2025

KNKX honors and celebrates the deep-rooted traditions, languages, and stories of Native communities and America's first peoples.

This heritage month is celebrated each year from November to recognize Native communities across the intercontinental United States, Canada, and Americas. It is also a month to raise awareness about contemporary and historical challenges.

Celebrate Native American Heritage month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.

Regional Events and Exhibitions

Woven in Wool: Resilience in Coast Salish Weaving

September 13, 2025 - August 30, 2026 at The Burke Museum, Seattle

This exhibition showcases both historical and contemporary woven items, including blankets, tunics, hoods, and skirts. Journey through the seasonal cycle of weaving, from gathering materials and spinning wool to dyeing with natural ingredients and weaving intricate designs.

Fancy Dancer

September 18 - November 2 at Seattle Rep, Seattle

Fancy Dancer is an autobiographical play. Growing up half Lakota and half white, Lara lives as an outsider until she discovers the story of Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and is compelled to become a dancer. Presented by Seattle Rep and Seattle Children's Theatre.

Indigenous Futurisms Seattle

November 15 at North Seattle College, Seattle

Indigenous Futurisms is an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The event will feature workshops, panels, and interactive experiences featuring indigenous youth, adults, and elders from Indigenous communities. Presented by Indigenous Futurists Society.

RESgiving 2025

November 19 at Central Saloon, Seattle

Attend a fundraising event of food, music, and celebration for Red Eagle Soaring Native Youth Theatre. Free admission.

November Native Art Market

November 22-23 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Seattle

Support Native artisans and empower Indigenous communities. Shop beautiful pieces from master artists, such as apparel, jewelry, drums, prints, & more. Presented by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation.

November Art Market

November 29-December 1 at Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, Seattle

Support Indigenous vendors, arts, and traditional food during a three-day art market. Free admission. Presented by The Duwamish Tribe.

This is Native Land

Permanent Exhibition at Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

This Is Native Land invites visitors to understand Washington State through the lived experiences and voices of its Native people. Read more about the exhibit below! Presented by The Washington State Historical Society.

Scenes from Northwest Native communities

Celebrating Native musicians

Seattle based Indigenous jazz fusion group Khu.éex' shares their unique modern grooves, deeply connected to centuries old tribal traditions, in song and conversation at the KNKX studios.

Otis Taylor is a unique Blues artist for many reasons. With 15 studio albums and 12 Blues Music Awards, he has made his mark as an originator of Trance Blues, a style that describes his mesmerizing approach to music and the blues.