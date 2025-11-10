KNKX Release Event for 'Roy Hargrove: Live at KNKX' EP

KNKX hosted studio session recordings with legendary trumpeter Roy Hargrove in our Seattle studios including 2017, one year before his death at age 49.

Roy Hargrove: Live at KNKX is a four-song EP of previously unreleased live recordings from the KNKX sessions on the Roy Hargrove Legacy label. Each performance reveals the emotional depth and spontaneity that made Hargrove one of the defining jazz voices of his generation — bridging bebop, soul, and groove with effortless authenticity. The collection honors his legacy by showcasing his original material never before featured on any of his albums.

Join us at a release party for Roy Hargrove: Live at KNKX on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson, which is a benefit for KNKX.

This audio-visual experience will feature recordings from the sessions with Hargrove highlighting the life of a touring musician; stories of the trumpeter’s visits to the KNKX studios from Beeson, along with video shout-outs from his bandmates. The event also features a conversation with Hargrove’s widow, Aida Brandes-Hargrove.

The evening caps off with a performance by the D’Vonne Lewis Trio (with trumpeter Owuor Arunga and bassist Evan Flory-Barnes) performing some of Hargrove’s music. A t-shirt with the album cover art will be available for sale at the event.