KNKX’s The Walk Home podcast garners several awards, plans further coverage and events

Earlier this week, The Walk Home podcast was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The awards are recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in news, celebrating local and national journalism. The RTDNA writes that this year's honored work “echoes the excellence that Edward R. Murrow established as the gold standard in broadcast news.”

The Walk Home, a collaboration between KNKX and The Seattle Times, won in the Large Market, Radio category for “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” In the same category, the podcast also won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Best Podcast and Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The Public Media Journalist Association awarded it first place for Narrative/Produced Podcast.

The hosts of the podcast were further honored. Kari Plog and Mayowa Aina were named finalists for the prestigious Livingston Awards, which recognizes reporting and storytelling by young journalists. And Mayowa was recently named a “Rising Star in Public Media” by Current Magazine—one of just 22 early- to mid-career professionals in public media.

KNKX News Director Florangela Davila said, “I’m very proud to have worked with the podcast team, and I’m proud of the commitment KNKX has made to the story and to our South Sound coverage. That commitment continues with the arrival of Poynter-Koch fellow Jared Brown, who will work on the podcast with Mayowa and The Seattle Times’ Patrick Malone to bring you full coverage of this historic trial.”

Jared and Mayowa wrote an early post covering "what we know" about the trial. And on Tuesday, September 12, KNKX will host an event at our studio in Tacoma to preview the trial, currently scheduled to start on September 18.

Previous episodes of The Walk Home are available online at TheWalkHomePodcast.org and wherever you listen to podcasts.

