A fond farewell to All Things Consider host Ed Ronco

After more than eight years at KNKX and seven years as All Things Considered host, our beloved colleague Ed Ronco is returning home to Michigan.

Ed joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for a farewell chat, which is fitting since the two worked together when Ed first joined the station as Morning Edition producer.

Listen above to their conversation including Ed's memories of KNKX Connects, witnessing the highs and lows of the campaign to save the station and hosting during the pandemic.

In an email to KNKX supporters announcing his departure, Ed wrote:

"The fact is, it’s time for me to be closer to my family, and to try a new adventure. So when the opportunity came up to become a news director, back in my home state of Michigan, I jumped at it. Starting in late June, I’ll be working at Interlochen Public Radio. I’m looking forward to sharing the things I learned at KNKX: A commitment to news that doesn’t echo the conversation but furthers it, with stories that speak to your head and your heart. And I’m looking forward to learning from yet another great team of journalists.

That was one of the best parts of working at KNKX — getting to learn by working with unbelievably talented colleagues across the entire station. The other best part was spending weekday afternoons with you. And that’s not just flowery language. It’s the truth. The enormously challenging news of the last few years has been easier to handle, knowing I was delivering the local news you needed while we listened to the national and world news together."

Ed's last day on the air is Friday, May 20.