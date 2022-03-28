© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Police: 2 shot after altercation by King County bus stop

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot after an altercation on a Metro bus spilled outside Monday morning in south King County, Washington.

KOMO reports Des Moines Police arrived to the scene near a bus stop around 4:49 a.m.

The male suspect fled the area by foot, leaving the victims with gunshot wounds. A K-9 unit attempted to track the man down but was unsuccessful.

One victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with one gunshot in each arm, Des Moines police said. His condition was unknown.

The second victim, who suffered a graze wound and was treated and released at the scene.

Officers determined the incident began between two males on the bus. Des Moines police said the suspect doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.

The Associated Press
