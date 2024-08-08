Swank and Jackson to face off in November for Pierce Co. Sheriff

The latest results in the Pierce County Sheriff’s primary election show former Seattle police officer Keith Swank holding on to the lead with 25.5% of the vote. Two other candidates vying for the second slot are separated by less than 2,000 votes.

Patti Jackson is in second place with 23.9% slightly widening her lead over Cyndie Fajardo who is still close behind with 22.5% of the vote.

This year’s race is considered one of the most wide open since former sheriff Paul Pastor retired in 2020 after almost 20 years in the job. Pastor endorsed Ed Troyer for the role, and Troyer was elected in a landslide.

Troyer, who has been with the department for nearly 40 years, is not running for re-election, opening the door for new leadership.

The relationship between law enforcement and the Pierce County community has been fractured by instances such as the Tacoma police killing of Manny Ellis, and a confrontation between Troyer and a Black newspaper carrier in 2021 that led to criminal charges against the sheriff and his ultimate acquittal.

“Pierce County has a history that needs to be put in the rear view mirror,” said Leslie Cushman, policy lead for the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability. “I hope that the next sheriff has the courage to face that, and not hide it, but deal with it.”

Cushman said the Coalition is watching this race closely. She’s interested in candidate Patti Jackson because Jackson appears open to collaboration.

Jackson is the current chief of patrol at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. She’s backed by Troyer and Pastor.

Fajardo is also currently with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as a lieutenant. This is Fajardo’s second bid for the job. She lost to Troyer in 2020.

The top two vote getters will move on to the general election.

