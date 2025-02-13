LowDown Brass Band brings feel-good grooves to KNKX studios

KNKX welcomed the LowDown Brass Band to our Seattle studios while they were in town for the sold-out Olympia Funk Festival in January.

Hailing from Chicago, the brass ensemble began as a bar band with a sound reminiscent of New Orleans street parade bands. Over time, they gradually embraced the wide breadth of sounds in their Chicago's music scene. They began infusing their brass ensemble with elements of hip- hop, funk, reggae and pop.

"When we did that, we really began to take off, because it was just true to us as people," said Shane Jonas, LowDown's singer and trumpeter.

Since then, they've captivated music lovers worldwide with their infectious feel-good grooves. The triumphant horn lines are made more potent thanks to two vocalists, Jonas and Billa Camp, who sing and rap songs of resilience, perseverance and the awesome power of music and dance.

Their latest album $itizens of the World highlights their high-energy grooves and slick, powerful original music. The album's name refers to music's power to break down walls between people.

"Music is the true citizen of the world. It crosses boundaries... it crosses borders, religions, races, creeds, cultures," Camp said. "That's what we're bringing to the world."

Savor the moment and enjoy this KNKX Studio Session with the Low Down Brass Band.

Musicians:



Shane Jonas - Trumpet / Vocals

Anthony “Billa Camp” Evora - MC / Vocals

Sam Johnson - Trumpet

Matt Davis - Sousaphone

Matt Kowalski - Trombone

John Barbush - Drums

Song:

