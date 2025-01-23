Funky takes center stage as sold out 2nd Annual Olympia Funk Festival returns

Funk is a gateway to jazz that was born in New Orleans as a soulful platform for ensemble arrangements and individual statements. At the second annual Oly Funk Festival, groove will once again replace swing rhythms to bring instrumental music back to its roots as dance music, bringing communities together in a time of increased isolation and division.

Danielle Westbrook, co-founder and organizer of the Oly Funk Fest, with Alan Rose and Richard Williams, points to their second sold out festival as proof that funk music is experiencing a serious revival. “Funk is where it’s at,” she told KNKX.

Westbrook also said the festival organizers are committed to the next generation of music fans. Fans 15-years-old and under (raised from 12 last year), accompanied by an adult, were able to get free weekend festival passes. “Funk is something that the kids can get behind and that’s one of our big goals, to show off this genre to kids.”

The Seattle area has a number of talented funk outfits, many of them including musicians trained in jazz like McTuff, The True Loves and Polyrhythmics. All three bands will play this year’s Oly Funk Fest, including with side projects and spin off bands like Big Kitty – the rhythm section from Polyrhythmics plus McTuff guitarist Andy Coe.

Pointing to these talented neighbors, Westbrook said they’ve been particularly helpful to festival organizers. “Our local Seattle folks… they just have been great resources for us to get advice from, just based on other festivals they’ve played.”

Polyrhythmics guitarist Ben Bloom is one of those resources. He said the time was right for instrumental funk and he was happy to help.

“Anyone with a pulse can tell that something very special is happening in the Northwest right now,” Bloom said. “Funk and groove music is having a moment and the Olympia Funk Festival is a snapshot of true grassroots promotion and curation shining a spotlight on the incredible talent and fan base that exists in this funky corner of the country.”

The national acts at this year’s festival also know where to find enthusiastic fans. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lowdown Brass Band, the Motet and others will join returning inaugural festival participants The Rumble, Cytrus and Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.

Growing the festival in its second year required a third venue, Westbrook explained. “We’ve doubled our capacity for 2025, and we almost tripled the amount of weekend passes,” saying they could use another music venue for continued festival growth next year.

“We’re always looking to grow and expand, and that’s what we’re doing here with Funk Fest. We’re growing and expanding the scene here in Olympia, Washington,” Westbrook said proudly.

Westbrook is also a consultant with the festival’s fiscal sponsor, the PARC Foundation of Thurston County, Westbrook said “without them, this wouldn’t be possible.” KNKX is the proud media sponsor.

If you have your tickets already, enjoy the Olympia Funk Fest this year. If not, put this quickly blossoming festival on your calendar for 2026.

