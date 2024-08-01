Ghost Note hits the KNKX studios with a blazing set of modern funk

The band Ghost Note was formed almost by accident. Snarky Puppy drummer Robert “Sput” Searight and percussionist Nate Werth attracted attention with their live solos. They both half-jokingly promised fans that they were recording as a side project.

Regarding the pair’s first recordings as Ghost Note, “Nate kind of manifested it,” Searight said in an interview following the band’s recent KNKX studio session.

Achieving success early, the pandemic slowed Ghost Note’s efforts until the release of their new fourth album Mustard N’ Onions.

Ghost Note’s funk was extra tight in the KNKX studios as the band – featuring the saxophones of Jelani Brooks and Jonathan Mones, guitarist Peter Knudsen, keyboardist Dominique Xavier Taplin, bassist J-Mack and full-throated vocalist Mackenzie – bounced through three songs from the new album.

The signature sound of Ghost Note comes from the propulsive beats of the Searight-Werth rhythm section. “We’re a group of guys,” said Searight, “who love funk, love Prince and James Brown, and we’re all frustrated jazz musicians as well.”

James Brown is name-checked in Ghost Note’s new song “JB’s Out!” and group vocals brought extra energy to “Slim Goodie.” Dialing in the complex melody of “Bad Knees” by the album’s bassist, MonoNeon, Searight sang the hook before counting off a third crowd-moving blast of fun.

You’re sure to be smiling along listening to this joyful, funky session performance from Ghost Note. They're no joke!

Musicians:



Robert "Sput" Searight - drums

Nate Werth - percussion

Jelani Brooks - saxophone

Jonathan Mones - saxophone

Peter Knudsen - guitar

Dominique Xavier Taplin - keyboards

J-Mack - bass

Mackenzi - vocals

Songs:

