Ghost Note returns to Seattle with a new album of energetic jazz funk

Led by drummer Robert “Sput” Seawright and percussionist Nate Werth, Ghost Note’s third album tightens up the band’s deeply funky jazz-inspired grooves.

Mustard n’Onions solidifies the rest of the Ghost Note lineup with iconic electric bassist MonoNeon, multiple instrumentalist and arranger Sylvester “Sly5thAve” Onyejiaka and young keyboard star Dominique Xavier Taplin.

Ghost Note originated from the extended drum and percussion solos Seawright and Werth played in the Grammy-winning group Snarky Puppy. Their side project has blossomed into a global sensation with fans around the world thrilled by this first Ghost Note album since 2018’s Swagism.

This third album will not disappoint funk lovers but does bring the band’s sound into a funky focus. The rhythms are full of inertia, just ahead of the beat, driving grooves both up-tempo and on slightly more relaxed songs.

The band’s other members took on more responsibilities in Mustard N’Onions too. Sly5thAve leads a four-piece horn section while conducting and arranging a string quartet. MonoNeon contributes his unique electric bass work as well as strong compositions like the single “Bad Knees.”

Seawright called the musical energy of this tentet a “Tribal Righteousness,” explaining on the band’s social media that “this funk not only stinks, it heals.”

Filling out the band are Portland-based guitarist Peter Knudsen, second keyboardist Vaughan “V.Keys” Henry, the horns of Mike Jelani Brooks (tenor saxophone), Jonathan Mones (alto saxophone) and Danny Wytanis (trombone).

Ghost Note also reached out to ten guest musicians who bring their personalities to the album without disrupting the funk party running the length of Mustard n’Onions.

Of special note are The Greyboy Allstars' sax and flute player Karl Denson, blues guitar great Eric Gales and emerging jazz saxophonist Casey Benjamin. Also a pair of legendary musicians who shine especially brightly are bassist Marcus Miller and keyboardist Bernard Wright.

Miller, consummate Miles Davis collaborator, producer and now a mentor, lends his unmistakable bass sound to “Yellow Dan.” The song’s string section backing and loping beat is reminiscent of those recordings with Davis while building a bridge to Ghost Note’s modern hip-hop-driven funk.

Wright is another funk jazz star of the 1980s whose music has been sampled by Dr. Dre, LL Cool J and other hip-hop producers. Tragically, his sudden death at age 58 means that the ferociously funky one-minute album closer “Nard’s Right” is his final recording.

Drawing on the roots of funk, Ghost Note continues to move the music forward with Mustard N’Onions. These jazz-educated groove masters have created a music sound all their own, bringing lovers of jazz and funk together in a sweaty dance party for the ages.

Ghost Note plays at the Neptune Theater on July 11.

