Drummer Willie Jones III sets the pace for a lively KNKX Studio Session

Willie Jones III is a top-tier drummer who has spent more than 30 years dedicated to the timeless jazz art form. Surrounded by an ensemble of talented musicians from multiple generations, Jones brought forth a dynamic session at KNKX's Seattle Studios.

Jones and the other veteran players of the group, Gerald Cannon on bass andJustin Robinson on saxophone, have known each other for more than 20 years. This includes their time together in the band of legendary trumpeter Roy Hargrove. They were joined by vocalist Christie Dashiell, Sam Hirsh on piano, and trumpeter Giveton Gelin rounding out the sextet.

One of Jones' landmark qualities is his commitment to independence and control of his own musical destiny.

Since 2000, he has released his music, and music from his peers, on his record label WJ3 Records. Jones told the studio audience that his commitment to this kind of independence was instilled in him by jazz legend Billy Higgins. WJ3 Records has released music from some of this generation's most gifted players including Cyrus Chestnut, Jacques Lesure, Eric Reed, and Justin Robinson.

Jones’ most recent album as a leader, 2021's Fallen Heroes, honors his friends and mentors who have passed away from the physical world. The album features songs for Roy Hargrove, Larry Willis, Jimmy Heath and Ndugu Chancler.

Musicians:



Willie Jones III - drums

Christie Dashiell - vocals

Justin Robinson - saxophone

Giveton Gelin - trumpet

Sam Hirsch - piano

Gerald Cannon - bass

Songs:

