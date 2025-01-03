Blind Boys of Alabama bring their historic gospel to the KNKX studios

The Blind Boys of Alabama have been a working singing group since 1939, previously under the name Happy Land Jubilee singers. They performed their Christmas show at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in December.

While in town, the four sharply dressed vocalists stopped by the KNKX Seattle studios with their band for a few songs and some conversation.

Resplendent in matching red and black suit jackets with vests, the Blind Boys matched down to their shoes, which were covered in black crystals. The Black southern traditions of wearing your "Sunday best" and gospel singing are alive and well in the group, explained vocalist and band historian Ricky McKinnie.

Currently supporting their album Echoes of the South, which won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the Blind Boys of Alabama have also published a new book, The Spirit of the Century: Our Own Story, written with author Preston Lauterbach.

The group started with “Jesus You’ve Been Good to Me,” followed closely by the Pops Staples tune “Friendship,” from their most recent release. Next, to mark the Christmas season, they sang the spiritual "Go Tell It on the Mountain" accompanied by a powerful rhythm section

Then came the group's stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace,” which uses the melody from the American folk classic, “House of the Rising Sun,” and can be found on their 2019 release of the same name.

Enjoy a historic, inspirational performance from these keepers of an iconic gospel flame - the Blind Boys of Alabama.

Musicians:



Sterling Glass - vocals

J.W. Smith - vocals

Ricky McKinnie - vocals

Joey Williams - vocals, guitar

Matthew Hopkins - keyboards

Tracy Peters - bass

Steve Ray - banjo

Austin Moore - drums

Songs:

