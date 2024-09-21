Donate
Studio Sessions

Fred Wesley brings his New JBs for a funky, fun studio session performance

By Stephanie Anne Johnson,
Abe Beeson
Published September 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT
While in Seattle for shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, legendary trombonist Fred Wesley brought his New JB's band to the KNKX studios for an exciting studio session that showed Wesley is more than just a James Brown sideman.

Wesley spoke with Grooveyard host Stephanie Anne Johnson about his incredible history playing with Brown and his sideman, saxophonist Maceo Parker. He also talked about his time with the Count Basie Orchestra and the diversity of music he plays with his new band.

Introducing themselves as the "New JBs, phase four," Wesley's band launched into the JB's 70s classic "Damn Right, I Am Somebody" with trumpeter Gary Winters and saxophonist Brandon Wright sharing the front line.

Guitarist Reggie Ward locked in with rhythm section mates Coleman Woodson III on keys, Dwayne Dolphin at the bass and Bruce Cox drumming to set up the funky backdrop for the busy horn players. The band was celebrating their latest album, From the Blues and Back.

Describing his love of the blues, Wesley added his own vocals to the R&B classic "Trick Bag," with call-and-response from Woodson. They wrapped up with "For the Elders," a song Wesley dedicated to the great jazz musicians who cleared the path for the musicians who followed.

Wesley noted that the Jazz Crusaders are one of his favorite groups and an inspiration for his current ensemble. The Crusaders' classic trombone-saxophone combination was a clever connecting point for the pulsing, dynamic post-bop groove of this final song.

In his 81st year, Fred Wesley said he may have lost a step or two, but his band brings the rich legacy of his career through funk, blues and jazz to a new audience. Enjoy this exclusive performance and the charming personality and music of Fred Wesley and the New JBs.

Musicians:

  1. Fred Wesley - trombone, vocals
  2. Coleman Woodson III - piano, keyboard, vocals
  3. Brandon Wright - saxophone
  4. Gary Winters - trumpet
  5. Reggie Ward - guitar
  6. Dwayne Dolphin - bass
  7. Bruce Cox - drums

Songs:

  1. Damn Right, I Am Somebody
  2. Trick Bag
  3. For the Elders
Stephanie Anne is a Tacoma native who has been singing since they were young. A classically trained vocalist who is also a fine guitar player and song writer, Stephanie Anne attended Pacific Lutheran University and now heads the group The Hidogs, performing Americana, Soul, Country, Folk and Gospel.
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
