Fred Wesley brings his New JBs for a funky, fun studio session performance

While in Seattle for shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, legendary trombonist Fred Wesley brought his New JB's band to the KNKX studios for an exciting studio session that showed Wesley is more than just a James Brown sideman.

Wesley spoke with Grooveyard host Stephanie Anne Johnson about his incredible history playing with Brown and his sideman, saxophonist Maceo Parker. He also talked about his time with the Count Basie Orchestra and the diversity of music he plays with his new band.

Introducing themselves as the "New JBs, phase four," Wesley's band launched into the JB's 70s classic "Damn Right, I Am Somebody" with trumpeter Gary Winters and saxophonist Brandon Wright sharing the front line.

Guitarist Reggie Ward locked in with rhythm section mates Coleman Woodson III on keys, Dwayne Dolphin at the bass and Bruce Cox drumming to set up the funky backdrop for the busy horn players. The band was celebrating their latest album, From the Blues and Back.

Describing his love of the blues, Wesley added his own vocals to the R&B classic "Trick Bag," with call-and-response from Woodson. They wrapped up with "For the Elders," a song Wesley dedicated to the great jazz musicians who cleared the path for the musicians who followed.

Wesley noted that the Jazz Crusaders are one of his favorite groups and an inspiration for his current ensemble. The Crusaders' classic trombone-saxophone combination was a clever connecting point for the pulsing, dynamic post-bop groove of this final song.

In his 81st year, Fred Wesley said he may have lost a step or two, but his band brings the rich legacy of his career through funk, blues and jazz to a new audience. Enjoy this exclusive performance and the charming personality and music of Fred Wesley and the New JBs.

Musicians:



Fred Wesley - trombone, vocals Coleman Woodson III - piano, keyboard, vocals Brandon Wright - saxophone Gary Winters - trumpet Reggie Ward - guitar Dwayne Dolphin - bass Bruce Cox - drums

Songs:

