Washington health officials work to curb unpermitted street food

Across Washington state, public health officials have reported that the number of unpermitted food carts and roadside stands has been on the rise in recent years. They say many of these vendors are preparing meals in unsanitary conditions, and health departments are looking for more effective ways to halt these operations.

In Snohomish County, the Everett City Council took steps this week to restrict unauthorized street food vendors. In a unanimous vote, the council passed an ordinance that will give local police the ability to charge mobile food vendors , like hot dog carts or sidewalk taco stands, with a misdemeanor if they don't have a city business license or a food permit issued by the county's health department.

Jeff Hodson / Snohomish County Health Department Health officials measure the temperature of beans at an unpermitted food stand in Everett.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin addressed the need for these penalties at a City Council meeting on Jan. 28.

“Our goals are to protect customers from serious foodborne illnesses caused by improper food handling and unsafe food service practices,” she said. “Help workers by ensuring basic safety standards and ensure fairness for food businesses who follow safety and sanitation rules and maintain the required licenses."

The ordinance stated that existing enforcement tools used by the city and county are “insufficient,” and that new restrictions are needed. Now, owners and workers at unpermitted food stands in Everett could be fined or be imprisoned. Workers could face up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. For food stand owners, the penalties are higher: up to 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

The ordinance will be enforced by the city’s police force. Everett officials have said officers will continue to reach out and educate vendors about the new policy. The council included a number of exceptions, including nonprofits selling food, lemonade stands and vendors at farmers markets.

The Snohomish County Health Department praised Everett for enacting this policy.

“This issue requires new and continued action and collaboration among the health department, other county departments, law enforcement and local jurisdictions,” a written statement from the department read.

A rise in unauthorized food carts

Eyob Mazengia, who oversees the food safety program for Public Health — Seattle & King County, said county inspectors used to close around a dozen unpermitted mobile food vendors annually. In 2025, inspectors closed 202 unauthorized operations.

As Mazengia explained, local food inspectors can only do so much when they come across an unauthorized food stand. Inspectors can temporarily shut them down, but he said the operations can quickly relocate and reopen.

Jeff Hodson / Snohomish County Health Department According to public health officials, many unpermitted roadside stands do not prepare food in sanitary conditions, which can lead to customers developing food borne illnesses.

“We close them and they repeatedly show up either the same day or in a different location or different times,” Mazengia said.

Without a food safety permit there is no way for customers to know the dishes being sold are safe to eat. Inspectors have found that food sold by unlicensed vendors is often handled improperly and that food items are often not kept at safe temperatures.

Mazengia said many of these food stands are “operating without handwash stations, they are not keeping food the right temperature and they are working makeshift kitchens that are not approved.”

Preparing meals in these conditions can lead to food borne illnesses such as salmonella and E.coli, according to Mazengia. According to Public Health — Seattle & King County, common types of unpermitted vendors include push carts or roadside stands selling hot dogs, cut fruit, and tacos al pastor. Mazengia advised people to keep an eye out for a posted food safety rating to make sure a food stand is permitted. If a food rating is not visible, you can ask to see a vendor's permit.

He also warned that food stands that consist of a fold up table and a pop-up tent are largely unpermitted, unless they are at authorized events.

“If it’s a table with a tent, those are not allowed unless it’s at a farmers market or temporary events,” he said.