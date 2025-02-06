Seattle organization calls for CDC data to be restored, citing treaty rights

A Seattle-based health organization focused on Indigenous populations said the removal of public health data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website is a violation of Tribal treaty rights.

The Urban Indian Health Institute is one of 12 Tribal Epidemiology Centers in the country. It uses real-time federal data to create health profiles for American Indian and Alaska Native populations across the country. Those profiles are then used to help tribes understand what their health concerns are and how to address them.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, the Urban Indian Health Institute director, said she was shocked when the data was removed and that it was done without any tribal consultation.

"When this was removed from the CDC website and we were not able to access it, that was a violation of our treaty right – to have access to data that we govern to ensure that we have information to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities," she said.

The CDC's website is missing real-time data and information for diseases such as diabetes and fungal diseases. A search for Alzheimer's Disease, for example, turns up a note stating the page you're looking for was not found.

In a statement to KNKX, the CDC said that changes to its website are in accordance with President Donald Trump's January 20th executive orders. The orders are titled Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government and Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing .

Echo-Hawk said the federal health data previously posted to CDC’s website helped guide how resources are spent on treatments such as vaccines and clinical practices. She said this action will make it harder for officials to address health concerns.

"And we're not going to get information to our tribal leadership and policymakers, so they can make data-driven decisions for resource allocation,” Echo-Hawk said. “Our communities and all the communities around us are going to suffer as a result."

Echo-Hawk said she has had conversations with members of Congress to address the issue. She said her organization is also considering legal action if the information isn't reinstated.

The 12 Tribal Epidemiology Centers in the country are funded by the Indian Health Service. They manage public health information systems, investigate diseases of concern and respond to public health emergencies.

