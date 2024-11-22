How long can food stay safe in the fridge after a power outage

When your power goes out, a clock starts running on your food. Once it’s been above refrigerator temperatures for more than four hours or so, it’s time to chuck it. A full freezer can typically keep food cold for up to two days if it hasn’t been opened while the power’s out.

That’s according to Greg McKnight, a food safety supervisor with Public Health - Seattle & King County.

"Obviously, if you have any doubt about the food and its quality, go ahead and throw it out. Protecting your health is more important than saving the food," McKnight said.

McKnight suggests testing your food with a stem thermometer, to make sure the internal temperature is not much above 41 degrees.

Improperly stored food can spread illnesses such as salmonella or shigella. McKnight said even thoroughly cooking that food does NOT guarantee it’s safe to eat.

