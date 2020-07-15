What you may not know about the history of protests in Seattle

An interview with Trevor Griffey

Protesters demonstrating on Interstate 5 dates back to the 1970s. It was an epic moment in Seattle's history — and one that the mayor and officials allowed in an effort to address the public's outrage over the Vietnam War.

Dr. Trevor Griffey co-founded the Seattle Civil Rights and Labor History Project at the University of Washington. He currently serves as a lecturer in U.S. History and Labor Studies in Southern California.

In this interview with KNKX's Kirsten Kendrick, Griffey looks back at how politics and social movements intersected with mass protests — and how activism along with a lot of other factors might very well prompt change.