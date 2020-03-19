 Transmission: A pandemic meets a homelessness crisis | KNKX
Transmission: A pandemic meets a homelessness crisis

By 40 minutes ago
  • Adrian Florez / KNKX

When the novel coronavirus outbreak hits Olympia, it arrives in the middle of a "state of emergency" around homelessness. What happens to people surviving outside when the government says to stay at home? This crossover episode with the KNKX podcast Transmission looks at the effects of the pandemic on the homeless population. 

Outsiders is made with support from  a 2019 National Fellowship at USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism, Studio to Be Seattle, and Jim and Birte Falconer of Seattle. 

  

Episode 7: It's the Water

By Mar 18, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Does something about Olympia attract desperate people from all over? We examine the “magnet theory” of homelessness.

Inside Outsiders

By Mar 11, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

The Outsiders team holds a live event to explain how we made the series and what we learned. We answer listeners’ questions: Are some people homeless by choice? After a year of reporting, do we feel society is any closer to solving homelessness?

Episode 6: The Bridge

By Mar 4, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Homelessness divides Olympia and forces people to re-examine their politics. Emotions converge on an encampment under the Fourth Avenue Bridge.

