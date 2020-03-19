Transmission: A pandemic meets a homelessness crisis

A crossover episode of the KNKX podcasts Outsiders and Transmission

When the novel coronavirus outbreak hits Olympia, it arrives in the middle of a "state of emergency" around homelessness. What happens to people surviving outside when the government says to stay at home? This crossover episode with the KNKX podcast Transmission looks at the effects of the pandemic on the homeless population.

Donate to KNKX: knkx.org/support

Subscribe to The Seattle Times: seattletimes.com/subscribe

For more dispatches from a COVID-19 "hot spot," subscribe to Transmission by KNKX.

Outsiders is made with support from a 2019 National Fellowship at USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism, Studio to Be Seattle, and Jim and Birte Falconer of Seattle.