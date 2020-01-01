 New year marks start of new rules for recycling plastics in Seattle-King County, glass in Tacoma | KNKX

New year marks start of new rules for recycling plastics in Seattle-King County, glass in Tacoma

By 3 hours ago
  • In this May 7, 2019 photo, a forklift moves through stacks of recyclables at a GDB International warehouse in Monmouth Junction, N.J.
    In this May 7, 2019 photo, a forklift moves through stacks of recyclables at a GDB International warehouse in Monmouth Junction, N.J.
    Seth Wenig / AP Photo

It's not only a new year but Jan. 1 also marks the start of new regulations on recycling for residents of King and Pierce counties.  

Seattle Public Utilities and King County Solid Waste are no longer accepting plastic bags or plastic wraps in curbside bins. (Pierce County already made this change). Instead, residents are asked to bundle these thin plastics up at home and take them to drop off sites at retail stores.

The main reason for the change is that thin plastics get caught in the gears of the sorting machines that separate different kinds of recycling. 

Thin plastics caught in the gears of a recycling sorter.They have to be cut out, which can result in hour-long shutdowns of the machines.
Credit Recology

“Some shut down twice a day for up to an hour or more in order for people to actually climb into the equipment and cut the bags out,” says Susan Fife-Ferris, a director in solid waste with Seattle Public Utilities.

Fife-Ferris says loose plastics also easily slip in with other commodities and can contaminate entire bales of paper, for example, reducing their value and making them much harder to sell on the recycling market, which has tightened dramatically since China stepped up its requirements.

If your plastic bags or film are dirty, SPU says you should throw them in the trash. You can also put clean ones in the trash, but the hope is that most people go the extra mile and recycle them.

“What the consumer can do is take it back to the grocer’s, like the Fred Meyer’s. They have bins in the front of their store and then they take it back to the back and they have balers,” says Heather Trim, Executive Director of the non-profit, Zero Waste Washington.

“They bale it up and they backhaul it back to their distribution centers.”

From there, she says the bales of plastic can be recycled and made into things like 'Trex' lumber. Trim says although it will require some adjustment, the change in how we handle these plastics will help make recycling all kinds of things much more effective.

Also new as of Jan. 1: Tacoma residents can no longer put glass in their curbside bins, and must instead bring them to drop-off boxes for recycling.  They're also paying a surcharge of nearly $3 a month to maintain other recycling services.  

HELPFUL LINKS:

Where to find drop off sites for thin plastic bags and films:  https://www.plasticfilmrecycling.org/

King County recycling guidelines: https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/dnrp/solid-waste/garbage-recycling/recycle-right.aspx

Pierce county recycling changes: https://www.co.pierce.wa.us/5188/Recycling-Program-Changes

Where to drop off glass for recycling in Pierce County:  https://www.co.pierce.wa.us/1539/Glass-Drop-Off

 

Tags: 
recycling
Seattle Public Utilities
King County Solid Waste
City of Tacoma
Pierce County

Related Content

Empty, clean and dry: Top 10 tips for recycling and what it might cost (or not)

By & May 2, 2019
Recycling is changing dramatically. So, a Seattle Public Utilities staffer put on some gloves, rolled up her sleeves and sorted through the recycling at a local coffee shop with KNKX Public Radio. Here are the top 10 tips she shared.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Recycling the right way is a point of pride around here. “Obsessive Compulsive Recycler, you’re one of us,” local insurance company Pemco says in one of its cheeky Northwest Profiles.

But getting it right has become more difficult, after China stopped accepting most of our recyclable waste. With so much piling up, some worry if their careful efforts are ultimately keeping the items out of landfills.

Tacoma recycling proposal would add new fee, eliminate curbside pickup for glass

By Jul 31, 2019
news that informs graphic
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Tacoma residents may soon pay more to recycle.

A proposal under consideration by the Tacoma City Council would tack on a new $3.40 monthly surcharge for residential customers.

It also would prevent curbside recycling of glass. Instead, residents would have to dispose of glass at drop-off spots, such as the Tacoma Recycle Center.

Unexpected consequence of Seattle's bag ban: Carrying stuff

By Aug 1, 2012
Jake Ellison / KPLU

It’s been a month since single-use plastic shopping bags were banned in Seattle. Now, if you buy groceries, clothes or pretty much anything else, you can either bring your own bag or pay 5 cents for a paper one. 

At KPLU, some of us have had to admit it – instead of paying the 5 cents, we loaded our arms with our new purchases and tramped off to our car/bus/home.

And, we’re not alone.

Plastics, Recyclable Cups Among Shareholders’ Issues At Starbucks Annual Meeting

By Mar 22, 2018
Mr. Jincks Flickr via Compfigh cc

The pressure is on Starbucks to create a disposable coffee cup that doesn’t end up in the trash. After a lengthy campaign that featured a huge puppet made of discarded cups and a petition with more than 800,000 signatures, the company announced a new $10 million initiative to develop a cup that is fully recyclable or compostable. 

Protesters Camped Outside Starbucks Headquarters Demand Fully Recyclable Cups

By Nov 29, 2017
courtesy Stand.earth

A group of protestors is camping outside of Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, demanding a fully recyclable paper cup for its coffee beverages. They plan to be there all week.

Bellingham-based Stand.earth started camping out Monday. 

'Bag your bags' King County says of troublesome plastics

By Nov 18, 2011

If you’re confused about what to do with the plastic bags you get at grocery stores, you’re not alone. 

Many people know that they’re bad for the environment and that they can be recycled, but how to recycle them is another question.