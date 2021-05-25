Listen: What changes will police accountability bills bring in WA?

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick and Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins discuss the police accountability bills signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

There are new laws about police reform and accountability in Washington. The bills that have now been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee grew out of protests for racial justice last summer that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which happened one year ago Tuesday.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about this and other issues, including the capital gains tax, Inslee's vetoes to some legislation, and the state's reopening plans.